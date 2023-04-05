Close
China, Pakistan To Set Up Medical Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 10:20 AM

China, Pakistan to set up medical cooperation

BEIJING, Apr. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Dr Muhammad Shahbaz, President of the China-Pakistan Medical Association, and Prof. Zhang Xianbin, Vice President of the Association, led a delegation to the Affiliated Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine of Guangzhou Medical University on Tuesday to discuss future cooperation between hospitals of the two countries.

The two sides launched a fruitful discussion on strengthening academic and cultural exchanges of TCM, medical personnel training, TCM education and training, and TCM theory and research technology innovation.

The Belt and Road Initiative provides opportunities to promote the internationalization of Traditional Chinese Medicine, which is a durable and effective method of improving health, said Dr Muhammad Shahbaz, President of the China-Pakistan Medical Association.

He expressed the hope that through communication and with acupuncture as a bridge, the two sides will strive to promote medical exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, help build a health corridor, provide better medical services for the Pakistani people, and create a new model of China-Pakistan people-to-people bond.

Traditional Chinese medicine is gradually warming up in Pakistan, which has promoted the mutual learning and complementarity between Chinese and Western medicine, and also brought diversified and effective medical treatment options for local patients.

The people of Pakistan are more and more interested in traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture, and there is much more space for cooperation in the future, said Dr Muhammad Shahbaz.

After the meeting, the delegation of the China-Pakistan Medical Association visited different departments of the hospital, the acupuncture rehabilitation clinic, and the acupuncture training base.

Shahbaz further states that China and Pakistan are traditionally friendly neighbours, and 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

This exchange aims to give full play to the unique advantages of Chinese acupuncture and moxibustion, promote the participation of Chinese medicine in the construction of the "Belt and Road Initiative", and promote the internationalization of Chinese medicine.

