China, Pakistan to strengthen youth exchanges

BEIJING, August 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) ::China and Pakistan are making efforts to strengthen the people-to-people exchanges between young.

"Youth exchanges between China and Pakistan to strengthen youth exchanges. China and Pakistan are very important, which is the foundation for the continuation of the iron friendship between our two countries," said the Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque.

He made the remarks at a cultural night titled "Meeting Colorful Pakistan" held recently at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

The cultural night is a part of the 5th Silk Road & Young Dreams, a youth international exchanges program, aiming to strengthen mutual learning among civilizations, friendly communications and exchanges between Chinese and foreign youth, and build a bridge for people-to-people bond among different cultures.

Xi Lulu, a mascot of the Silk Road & Young Dreams, and young both China and abroad set out from Beijing on May 1, 2022, and called for peace, health, unity, green development and common prosperity at cities along the Silk Road.

So far, over 1,600 young people have joined the digital journey with Xi Lulu.

Xi Lulu has entered Pakistan by way of Hebei province, Sichuan province and Xinjiiang Uygur autonomous region of China.

Along the road, Xi Lulu introduces different cities' cultural tradition, delicacy and natural scenery and promotes the cultural exchanges and tourism cooperation among them.

At the cultural night, the Pakistani Ambassador expressed that the Pakistani government and Embassy in China strongly supported the fifth Silk Road & Young Dreams.

"We believe that this program will yield fruitful results and further promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries," the Pakistani envoy said.

Syeda Saira Raza, Press Attach from the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, expressed that Pakistan and China had conducted a series of fruitful exchanges and cooperation in the fields of art, literature, education, media and sports.

This year, the China-Pakistan Young Artists Painting Competition will be held to promote the cultural exchanges of the two nations.