China, Pakistan to tap potential in TCM collaboration

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine welcomes young talents in the medical field of Pakistan to visit and is ready to provide training opportunities lasting for several months.

Also, we are more than willing to send our medics to Pakistan for further research in TCM," Prof. Liu Qingquan, President, of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Capital Medical University, told China Economic Net.

He made the above remarks while welcoming the Pakistani delegation in Beijing last week.

A four-member Pakistani delegation led by Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Sindh, arrived in China on July 12 for a 12-day visit. They were to participate in health dialogues with Chinese health departments, hospitals, institutions, enterprises for more possibilities in cooperation between China and Pakistan in fields of health, medicine and so on.

During the visit to Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the delegation showed great interest in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Both sides exchanged ideas and information on topics including talent exchange, construction of TCM teaching system, clinical research, compilation of China-Pakistan herbal books.

According to the hospital, there are 7 characteristic diagnosis and treatment centers of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Beijing, including Dermatology Department of TCM, Cardiovascular Department of TCM, Digestion Center, Acupuncture and Moxibustion Center, Pediatrics Department of TCM, Gynecology Department of TCM and TCM Preventive Treatment Center.

"We welcome Pakistani talents to explore more in terms of the combination of TCM and modern technology to improve the quality of life of patients," Liu noted.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Pakistan, was invited to be a visiting professor by Prof. Liu Qingquan.

Established in 1956, Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine is the only comprehensive and modernized grade-A tertiary hospital of traditional Chinese medicine in Beijing. In recent years, the hospital had undertaken several national technical aid projects and organized multi-terms of international training on Chinese medicine health care and traditional medicine management. The hospital also sent experts and scholars to visit, attend training, and give lectures, consultations, and academic exchanges globally to promote the international impacts of TCM and enhance the friendship between China and other countries.