China-Pakistan Trade Forum held to promote Pakistani products in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The China-Pakistan Trade Forum was held to strengthen the promotion of Pakistan's high-quality products such as textiles, agricultural products, seafood, minerals, handicrafts and sports products in China.

The event was part of the activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

The forum was jointly organized by the Pakistan Embassy in China, the Beijing Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Beijing Huiyu Import and Export Trade Co., Ltd., Red-crowned Crane Intelligent Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., Pakistan and various industry associations in China.

Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ahmed Farooq thanked the Chinese traders and businessmen for their interest and briefed them about the favourable investment policies of Pakistan to attract foreign investment especially from China.

The Pakistan's government has offered special incentives to Chinese businessmen for relocation of industries to Pakistan and asked them to take advantage of trade and investment opportunities and benefits and business environment in Pakistan.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President of Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Javeed Illyas, Chairman Pak-China Business Council of FPCCI addressed the participants via online and briefed them about the current trade relations between Pakistan and China and discussed ways and means to further enhance cooperation in trade and business between the two countries.

Welcoming the Chinese traders, Commercial Councilor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Badar uz Zaman gave a complete overview of trade and business between Pakistan and China and expressed the confidence that both the countries have a vast potential to enhance trade volume in next few years.

.He said, the trade and investment relations between the two countries have become stronger and the Chinese investment has been increasing in Pakistan.

There has been a 34 percent increase in exports from Pakistan to China year-to-date, thanks to the bilateral free trade agreement, he added.

Badar uz Zaman also spoke about the opportunities and advantages being offered under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and improved infrastructure that has paved the way for industrialization process.

"That means Pakistan will have more demand for imports and more goods to export to China in the coming decade," he added.

The construction of a string of industrial parks will also help Pakistan to improve the quality of its exports and asked the Chinese investors to relocate their industries to Pakistan and tap the advantage of cheap labor and other facilities.

Some of the potential items Pakistan could export to China include copper, for which there is great demand in China, as well as cotton, sugar and textile products, he added.

Ms. Zhou Xiaoyan, Vice President of China Council for International Investment Promotion (CCIIP) shared here views and said that Chinese government has always encouraged both its public and private enterprises to explore and deepen business linkages with Pakistan.

Â She expressed a need to further enhance trade and business between the two countries and hoped that potential Chinese investment partners will fully understand Pakistan's industrial investment policies The main participants of the event were senior officials of the Pakistani Embassy in China, representatives of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, Pakistani exporters, representatives of domestic industry associations, representatives of Chinese import and export enterprises, and the media.