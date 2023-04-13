UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Training Course Launched To Cultivate Railway Talents

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China-Pakistan training course launched to cultivate railway talents

BEIJING, Apr. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The China-Pakistan Chinese and Vocational Skills training course was officially launched earlier this month at Hunan Technical College of Railway High-speed (HTCRH), China to cultivate railway talents.

In a class on Electrical Engineering, Zhang Zijing, a teacher from HTCRH, gave a lecture on Electrical Engineering in both English and Chinese to some 50 students from Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT), Pakistan, which helped learners master the Chinese language as well as acquire vocational skills. In class, Pakistani students also showed great interest in Chinese culture.

"I love it when I can learn more at the same time!" said one of the Pakistani students excitedly, as he deemed this mode of learning equipped him with vocational skills on railway and an in-depth understanding of China. As per HTCRH, they will deepen the cooperation between China and Pakistan in vocational education in days to come, China Economic Net reported on Thursday.

An cooperation agreement was signed by HTCRH, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Punjab, Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority, TangFeng International Education Groups, China in February during the 23rd session of the China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE) to jointly carry out the CCTE model of China-Pakistan modern dual-degree joint talent training programme.

And the China-Pakistan joint training course launched recently was part of the agreement.

According to the agreement, the programme consists of railway talents training, quality vocational education of rail transport-related content, the launch of "Chinese + Vocational Skills" training centres, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The year 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and also the tenth year of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "The signing of this agreement is an important step of internationalization," sources from HTCRH told the reporter. "We wish to jointly train more Pakistan talents with our iron-clad brother."

