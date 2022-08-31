China-Pakistan vocational education gaining pace

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor has injected momentum to the vocational education development in recent years and its significance, "is felt by the people", said Ms. Afifa Shajia Awais, Education Attache, Embassy of Pakistan Beijing on Wednesday.

This will bring an ocean of opportunities, from Gilgit Baltistan to Gwadar, she told China Economic Net (CEN).

"In our rural revitalization project, we can use technical and vocational training to equip young people not only for their livelihood, but also to keep the industries moving," she remarked.

According to Sajid Baloch, Executive Director, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), in the future, a million manpower with high skills will be required in Pakistan, especially in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and CPEC projects.

Vocational and technical training is crucial for us to realize the national goals of enhanced productivity and export. It is high time that we invest in the workforce in Pakistan, he said.

It is learnt that via the alliance, Pakistan and China will join efforts in building advanced international professional standards, curriculum standards and digital curriculum resources, training teachers for vocational colleges in Pakistan, providing language and skills training for Pakistani youth, building China-Pakistan International College in Pakistan and China-Pakistan Center of Excellence for Vocational Education.

It will help carrying out international scientific research cooperation projects, holding international skills competitions, promoting international school-enterprise cooperation and industry-education integration projects represented by Pakistani teachers and students coming to China for training and employment, etc.

In the next 3 to 5 years, we will cultivate 30,000-50,000 skillful youth in Pakistan, an official of China-Pakistan International Industrial Academic Integration Alliance (Preparatory) he said on a discussion panel at a seminar organized by Tang International Education Group and hosted by the Pakistani Embassy in China.

These youth will serve the needs of CPEC construction, he added.

In addition, China-Pakistan Vocational Education and Employment Research Center will be established under the Alliance, and international vocational skill contests will be organized for skillful youth in Pakistan, as well as in SCO countries in the future.