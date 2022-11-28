UrduPoint.com

China, Pakistan Welcome Third Party Participation In CPEC Construction: Zhao Lijian

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China, Pakistan welcome third party participation in CPEC construction: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an open and inclusive platform and both China and Pakistan would welcome all countries and international organizations to participate in construction of the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative to achieve common development, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an open and inclusive platform. China and Pakistan welcome any efforts that support Belt and Road Initiative and the building of CPEC," he said during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a joint a press conference along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul during his recent visit to Turkiye invited Turkyie to participate in the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, and said he was willing to discuss the matter with Chinese leadership if Turkiye moved ahead with the idea of joining the flagship project.

In his comments, Zhao Lijian termed the CPEC flagship project as an open and inclusive platform and a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative and both the Chinese and Pakistani sides would welcome countries and international organization which were ready to join it.

"We hope countries and international organizations that are ready to conduct mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common development," he added.

He remarked that that such countries and organizations could join CPEC in appropriate ways to share the dividends of Belt and Road cooperation.

It is worth mentioning that the CPEC, a pilot project of the BRI was launched in 2013 focusing on cooperation in Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure and industries.

The two countries have recently expanded their cooperation to the fields of science and technology, agriculture, people’s livelihood, information technology industries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Technology China Agriculture Visit Road CPEC Gwadar Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan All Share

Recent Stories

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

25 minutes ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

3 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

3 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digit ..

Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digital services for passengers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.