China pickup truck sales increase in August

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :China's pickup truck market continued robust growth in August, with sales rising 18.4 percent year on year, industry data shows.

A total of 40,000 pickup trucks were sold in China last month, according to the China Passenger car Association.

In the first eight months of 2022, some 343,000 units of these trucks were sold in the country, up 1.3 percent from the same period last year.

The overall performance of the pickup truck market has been relatively strong this year, said the association, noting that thanks to the strong growth of exports, the sector had logged better performance in production and sales compared with other commercial vehicle sectors.

China has decided to improve management of pickup trucks in cities and further relax travel restrictions on the vehicle, according to a guideline on promoting consumption, which was issued earlier this year.