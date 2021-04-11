UrduPoint.com
China Plans Smooth Transition From Kindergarten To Primary School

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

China plans smooth transition from kindergarten to primary school

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :China plans to reform the curriculum schedule of first grade pupils to ensure a smooth transition from kindergarten to Primary school, the Ministry of Education announced on Friday.

According to a guideline issued by the ministry, teachers are required to slow down teaching schedules during the first semester of first grade which will be a specific period for children adapting themselves to primary school education.

It also requires kindergartens to help children prepare for primary school with basic living, social and study skills.

The reform will be carried out in pilot kindergartens and primary schools from this year's autumn semester which starts in September. Next autumn, the reform will be rolled out nationwide.

