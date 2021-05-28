UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Plans To Build Up To 18 Football Cities In Five Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

China plans to build up to 18 football cities in five years

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :China plans to build between 16 and 18 so-called football cities between 2021 and 2025, according to a document published by the country's State General Administration of Sport on Friday.

By 2025, the football cities should contain at least two professional clubs, one national-level youth training center and a batch of local training centers. Half of the students in the cities should be engaged in the sport, while there should be at least one football pitch for every 10,000 people, read the document.

China's State General Administration of Sport and the Chinese Football Association will provide 5-10 million Yuan (0.78-1.56 million U.S. Dollars) per city every year to support the development of football.

Each city's government should invest at least 30 million yuan (4.7 million U.S. dollars) in football every year if it want to join the program.

The document added that football cities will be assigned tasks on strengthening local football associations, optimizing the professional clubs' equity structure, improving competition system, develeoping grassroots football, introducing high-level football experts, building football facilities and cultivating football culture.

With the development of the football cities, the document adds that football will play a key role in China's objective of becoming a strong sporting nation by 2035.

Related Topics

Football China Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

37 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

55 minutes ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

55 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.