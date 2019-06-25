UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Plans To Introduce Qualified Overseas Traders For Cotton Futures

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:40 AM

China plans to introduce qualified overseas traders for cotton futures

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said it will promote the introduction of qualified overseas traders in the trading of cotton futures.

The exchange listed the goal in a recently-issued white paper on cotton futures.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on the exchange in June 2004 to help cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk. Since 2004, a daily average of 144,000 lots (5 tonnes per lot) have been traded.

The exchange said it will seek further opening up to increase its international influence, study international regulations and rules on cotton futures, and seek to involve overseas traders.

Currently, overseas traders participate in the trading of crude oil, iron ores and PTA futures.

Statistics show that China produced over 6 million tonnes of cotton last year.

Related Topics

World Exchange Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) China Oil Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange June Textile Cotton Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

44 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE, US hold sixth Economic Policy Dialogue in Was ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.