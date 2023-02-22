China plans to launch two meteorological satellites

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) --:China plans to launch two more Fengyun series meteorological satellites in 2023, according to the country's meteorological administration.

One of the planned satellites, Fengyun-3F (FY-3F), is a morning orbit satellite that will replace the FY-3C satellite to provide services in areas such as weather forecasting and ecological environment and disaster monitoring.

Equipped with 10 payloads, the satellite is scheduled to be launched in August.

The other satellite, FY-3G, is a precipitation measurement satellite mainly used to monitor heavy precipitation in the disastrous weather system and provide 3D structure information of precipitation in middle and low latitudes around the world.