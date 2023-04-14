UrduPoint.com

China Plans To Prohibit Murder Mystery Games For Minors On School Days

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

China plans to prohibit murder mystery games for minors on school days

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Thursday that it has started soliciting public opinions on a draft regulation pertaining to murder mystery games, commonly called "Jubensha," which includes a prohibition on venues admitting underage customers on school days.

The draft regulation stipulates that murder mystery game venues must specify age ranges for their games, adding that venues should not offer inappropriate games to minors.

To participate in murder mystery games, children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by their parents or other guardians, according to the draft regulation.

Venues may face fines of above 10,000 Yuan (about 1,454 U.S. Dollars) and under 100,000 yuan if they allow underage customers in violation of relevant rules and regulations.

According to the draft regulation, the contents of such games must not smear the traditional Chinese culture or contain inappropriate materials involving obscenity, gambling, drugs, and other elements that could go against moral standards.

Related Topics

Murder Drugs China May Moral

Recent Stories

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

4 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

1 hour ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

3 hours ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

4 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.