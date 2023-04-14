China plans to prohibit murder mystery games for minors on school days

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Thursday that it has started soliciting public opinions on a draft regulation pertaining to murder mystery games, commonly called "Jubensha," which includes a prohibition on venues admitting underage customers on school days.

The draft regulation stipulates that murder mystery game venues must specify age ranges for their games, adding that venues should not offer inappropriate games to minors.

To participate in murder mystery games, children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by their parents or other guardians, according to the draft regulation.

Venues may face fines of above 10,000 Yuan (about 1,454 U.S. Dollars) and under 100,000 yuan if they allow underage customers in violation of relevant rules and regulations.

According to the draft regulation, the contents of such games must not smear the traditional Chinese culture or contain inappropriate materials involving obscenity, gambling, drugs, and other elements that could go against moral standards.