China pledges 100 million yuan relief assistance package for Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese government has decided to provide 100 million Yuan (around $14.5 million) of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 25,000 tents and other disaster relief materials urgently needed by flood-hit Pakistan, said Zheng Yuandong, an official with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

In a tweet, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that the Chinese government had announced a relief assistance package worth RMB 100 million for flood affectees in Pakistan.

"Indeed a generous and timely support from our 'Iron brother' in this hour of need. Thank you!" In another tweet, the ambassador said, "China has responded immediately, and will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support the country in its disaster relief work. President Xi message of condolence to President Alvi for the flood victims."