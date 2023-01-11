UrduPoint.com

China Pledges $100m Additional Aid To Flood-hit Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

China pledges $100m additional aid to flood-hit Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :China is pledging an additional $100 million to continue supporting Pakistan's recovery efforts from the devastating 2022 floods, announced Luo Zhaohui, chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

Also, regarding the technical assistance, from 2023 to 2025, China plans to train 1,000 technical staff and officials focusing on disaster prevention and management, Luo said while attending the international conference on Climate-Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

This funding reinforces China's commitment to the Pakistani people and will help address the climate crisis. When coupled with the nearly $200 million in flood relief provided before from the Chinese government, this brings the total China commitment to date to nearly $300 million, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

"We have also carried out projects including smart hydrology, rehabilitation housing and mobile medical vehicles. We will continue to provide real-time weather and disaster early-warning service; We have provided a post-disaster assessment report after Chinese experts' visit to the disaster sites in Pakistan. We will be happy to share the experience in reconstruction and engage with Pakistani officials in this regard; We are also considering setting up the South-Asia Disaster Relief Supplies Reserve, he pinpointed.

Officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and international financial institutions attended the meeting in Geneva on January 9.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Flood Mobile China Visit Vehicles Geneva January From Government Share Million Housing

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

2 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.