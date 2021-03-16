UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Pledges 300,000 Vaccine Doses For UN Peacekeepers

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

China pledges 300,000 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :China will give United Nations peacekeeping troops 300,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, the Chinese diplomatic mission to the UN said, bolstering the 200,000 doses already pledged by India to protect 100,000 soldiers and police officers deployed in peace missions.

The mission said that China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, had told Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the donation "to UN peacekeepers, with priority given to the peacekeeping missions in Africa." "This is a further step to make China's vaccines a global public good, and also a demonstration of China's firm and continuous support to the UN and multilateralism," it said in a statement.

The Chinese foreign minister told the Security Council last month that his country intended to provide vaccine doses for peacekeepers, but he did not specify how many.

The same day and at the same meeting, his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar had announced that his country was going to give 200,000 doses for the 100,000 peacekeepers deployed in the world, with two doses per recipient, an Indian diplomatic source said.

Neither country has specified yet the type of vaccine that will be given.

While peacekeeping operations deploy around 100,000 soldiers and police around the world, the latter are required to be rotated on a regular basis, or are replaced by units from other countries, which accounts for the number of doses on offer being higher than the number of soldiers and police in the field.

The Chinese mission added that China -- where the virus was first detected -- has "provided vaccine assistance to 69 countries and two international organizations, and exported vaccines to 28 countries."

Related Topics

India Africa World Police United Nations China Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed awarded &#039;The 2021 DIHAD Int ..

7 hours ago

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

8 hours ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

8 hours ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

8 hours ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

8 hours ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.