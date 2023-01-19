UrduPoint.com

China Pledges Carbon Neutrality By 2060

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :China on Thursday pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 while the nation expects a carbon emissions peak by the end of the current decade.

"Protecting the environment and countering climate change are the common responsibilities of all countries. Only when all countries unite and work together to promote green and sustainable development can we maintain the overall balance in the earth's ecology and protect humanity's one and only home," China said in a white paper titled "China's Green Development in the New Era.

""China has shouldered its responsibilities, actively participated in global environmental governance, and pledged to reach carbon emissions peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060," the white paper said.

It added that China continues to "advance the green transition with these goals as the lead, play a more active part in bilateral and multilateral international cooperation on green development, promote a fair and equitable system of global environmental governance, and contribute its wisdom and strength to global sustainable development."

