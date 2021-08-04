China pledges expedited passport services to aid COVID-19 fight

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :China's National Immigration Administration said on Wednesday that it will offer timely or expedited passport services to Chinese citizens entering or leaving the country to participate in global anti-COVID-19 efforts or the resumption of business.

Individuals who cannot postpone their overseas travels for education, employment or business purposes will be granted passports or entry and exit documents if their travels are confirmed as necessary, said Liu Haitao, an official with the administration, at a press conference.

He nevertheless stressed that the administration will continue the policy of restricting non-urgent and unnecessary cross-border travel.