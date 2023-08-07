Open Menu

China Pocket Eight Golds At Diving World Cup Berlin Super Final

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China pocket eight golds at Diving World Cup Berlin Super Final

BERLIN,Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :China's Chen Yiwen clinched the women's 3m springboard gold, while Yang Hao dominated the men's 10m platform on Sunday, bringing China's gold medal haul to eight at the World Aquatics World Cup Berlin Super Final.

Two-time world champion Chen Yiwen narrowly clinched victory with 344.15 points, a slim margin of 1.55 points ahead of Japanese diver Sayaka Mikami. Not far behind was Chang Yani, the 2023 worlds silver medalist, who finished third, 25.65 points behind her compatriot.

Approaching her final dive, Chen was acutely aware that Mikami trailed by less than 10 points.

"I thought 10 points were not that close," the 24-year-old said. "I missed a lot of details of my dives. It's not supposed to be like this. I'm happy with the result, but maybe I should have done it better."Reflecting further on her season, she stated, "I had my best dives this season in Montreal. From Fukuoka to Berlin, I was like going down a little bit. I hope to deliver the best of myself at the Paris Olympics."

Related Topics

World China Paris Berlin Fukuoka Women Sunday Gold Silver Olympics From Best Slim

Recent Stories

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

8 minutes ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

49 minutes ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

2 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

13 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

18 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

19 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous