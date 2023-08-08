China pocket eight golds at Diving World Cup Berlin Super Final

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN,Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :China's Chen Yiwen clinched the women's 3m springboard gold, while Yang Hao dominated the men's 10m platform on Sunday, bringing China's gold medal haul to eight at the World Aquatics World Cup Berlin Super Final.

Two-time world champion Chen Yiwen narrowly clinched victory with 344.15 points, a slim margin of 1.55 points ahead of Japanese diver Sayaka Mikami. Not far behind was Chang Yani, the 2023 worlds silver medalist, who finished third, 25.65 points behind her compatriot.

Approaching her final dive, Chen was acutely aware that Mikami trailed by less than 10 points.

"I thought 10 points were not that close," the 24-year-old said. "I missed a lot of details of my dives. It's not supposed to be like this. I'm happy with the result, but maybe I should have done it better."Reflecting further on her season, she stated, "I had my best dives this season in Montreal. From Fukuoka to Berlin, I was like going down a little bit. I hope to deliver the best of myself at the Paris Olympics."