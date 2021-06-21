UrduPoint.com
China Port Backlog Will Take Weeks To Clear, Maersk Says

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

China port backlog will take weeks to clear, Maersk says

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A backlog at China's largest container terminal caused by a Covid-19 outbreak among port workers will take several weeks to clear, the world's biggest shipping firm said Monday.

Yantian port, in China's southern trade hub Shenzhen, stopped accepting new export containers in May after a local infection cluster involving port workers -- stifling trade at a key point of the stressed global shipping network.

Port authorities, who stopped processing the new containers for six days, have said operations will be back to normal by the end of June.

Maersk -- which operates in 130 countries and employs about 80,000 people -- told AFP it would take a "few weeks" for the backlog to clear at the port, the world's third-largest terminal.

