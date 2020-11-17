UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Praises British Diplomat For Saving Drowning Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

China praises British diplomat for saving drowning woman

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Beijing on Tuesday praised a British diplomat who was filmed diving into a river in southern China to save a drowning student, a rare warm moment between two countries at loggerheads over human rights.

Britain's mission in the southwestern city of Chongqing said Monday that Consul General Stephen Ellison leapt into action at the weekend to save a woman who had fallen into a river coursing through a nearby tourist town.

The video on Chinese social media -- viewed more than 170 million times in China -- shows Ellison pulling off his shoes and jumping in to rescue the woman, who was floating face down.

"I think he should be commended for his act of bravery. I'd like to give him a big, big thumbs up," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a routine briefing Tuesday.

Ellison's actions also earned praise from British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who tweeted: "His bravery and commitment demonstrates the very best of British diplomats around the world."The 61-year-old former engineer had only recently been appointed to the role in the southern metropolis after serving for years at the main embassy in Beijing, and is an accomplished triathlete, according to local media reports.

Related Topics

World China Social Media Student Chongqing Beijing Women Media From Best Million

Recent Stories

PM announces electronic voting system in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nati ..

21 minutes ago

Kashmore rape victim girl is in critical condition ..

35 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

51 minutes ago

'South Punjab women can play effective role in eco ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.