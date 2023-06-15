China Premier Li Qiang to visit Germany, France next week

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Germany and France from June 18 to 23, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Li will "take part in the seventh round of China-Germany government consultations, and also pay an official visit to France," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement.

"At the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French government" he will also attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact while in France, Wang said.

That summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to "bring together private and public financing where it is most needed by people and the planet" such as fighting climate change and poverty, as well as protecting biodiversity, the Elysee has said.

The trip will be Li's first overseas visit since being appointed China's premier in March.

Beijing said the choice of Germany as the first stop of his first visit after taking office "fully reflects the great importance China attaches to its relations with Germany".