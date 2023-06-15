UrduPoint.com

China Premier Li Qiang To Visit Germany, France Next Week

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

China Premier Li Qiang to visit Germany, France next week

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Germany and France from June 18 to 23, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Li will "take part in the seventh round of China-Germany government consultations, and also pay an official visit to France," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement.

"At the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French government" he will also attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact while in France, Wang said.

That summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to "bring together private and public financing where it is most needed by people and the planet" such as fighting climate change and poverty, as well as protecting biodiversity, the Elysee has said.

The trip will be Li's first overseas visit since being appointed China's premier in March.

Beijing said the choice of Germany as the first stop of his first visit after taking office "fully reflects the great importance China attaches to its relations with Germany".

Related Topics

China France German Visit Germany Beijing March June From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

28 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

1 hour ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

1 hour ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

2 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.