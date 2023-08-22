Open Menu

China Premier Stresses Faster Development Of Digital Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China premier stresses faster development of digital economy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday stressed strengthening and expanding the country's digital economy to bolster economic recovery and empower high-quality development.

China's digital economy enjoys broad development space thanks to the country's massive market, abundant data resources, and rich application scenarios, Li said at a State Council study session held Monday afternoon on facilitating the deep integration of digital technologies and the real economy.

Li said concerted efforts should be made to promote independent innovation to seek breakthroughs in key core technologies, while core industries in the digital economy should improve.

Li also called for comprehensive and an across-industrial-chain transformation of traditional sectors like manufacturing, services, and agriculture, and the construction of more digital infrastructure in advance.

He pointed out that developing the digital economy entails a conducive environment, adding that an inclusive and prudent approach should be taken when regulating the sector.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Market

Recent Stories

AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orienta ..

AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orientation

8 minutes ago
 COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to p ..

COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to progress action on its goals

8 minutes ago
 100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3 ..

100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3500+ top global financial firm ..

8 minutes ago
 BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams result ..

BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams results

32 minutes ago
 ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summe ..

ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summer school

38 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, ..

Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, check now

40 minutes ago
BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

49 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

57 minutes ago
 BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

1 hour ago
 BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

2 hours ago
 Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

2 hours ago
 Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous