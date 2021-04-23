China prepares to launch space station core module

IWENCHANG, Hainan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-- The combination of the core module of China's space station, Tianhe, and the Long March-5B Y2 rocket has been transported to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Friday.

The combination will then undergo various pre-launch function tests and joint tests as planned, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition and preparations have been carried out as scheduled, the agency said.