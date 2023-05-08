UrduPoint.com

China Prepares To Launch Tianzhou-6 Cargo Spacecraft

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 10:00 AM

China prepares to launch Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft

WENCHANG, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The combination of the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y7 carrier rocket was vertically transferred to the launching area on Sunday.

The cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in China's southern island province of Hainan are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the agency said in a statement.

