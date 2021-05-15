China Probe Lands On Mars: State Media
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:50 AM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :China's "Zhurong" rover successfully landed on Mars Saturday, state media reported, a triumph for Beijing's increasingly bold space ambitions.
The probe made the treacherous landing after what is known as the "seven minutes of terror" -- a descent through the Martian air that has thwarted several previous attempts to land by international missions.