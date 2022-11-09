UrduPoint.com

China Producer Price Index Falls For First Time In Nearly Two Years

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022

Beijing, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Factory gate prices in China fell for the first time in nearly two years, official data showed Wednesday.

The producer price index fell by 1.3 percent on-year in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), pushing it into negative territory for the first time since December 2020.

The figure represented a reduction from September's 0.9 percent rise.

Consumer prices rose by 2.1 percent on-year in October, the NBS said, moderating slightly from September's 2.8 percent.

China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid strategy, stamping out emerging outbreaks as they occur through snap lockdowns, mass testing and strict quarantines.

Authorities in areas where cases arise frequently invoke the policy to shut down businesses and confine people to their homes at short notice.

