UrduPoint.com

China Promotes Int'l Cooperation On BDS For Global Benefits: White Paper

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 10:50 AM

China promotes int'l cooperation on BDS for global benefits: white paper

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :China has carried out active international cooperation on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) and advanced its applications across the globe, contributing to building a global community of shared future, according to a white paper published Friday.

The white paper, titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era," was released by China's State Council Information Office.

The international cooperation and applications of BDS were based on the principles of openness, integration, coordination, compatibility, complementarity and sharing, said the white paper.

China has been active in advocating and advancing the compatibility and interoperability of different navigation satellite systems to provide users with more high-quality, diverse, secure and reliable services.

It continues to promote the international cooperation and exchanges of BDS through measures such as strengthening cooperation mechanisms, increasing cooperation channels, and establishing cooperation platforms and windows, the white paper said.

The country is also making every effort to have BDS ratified by international standards organizations and standards organizations in the industrial and specialized application sectors, such as civil aviation, maritime, search and rescue, and mobile communication.

According to the white paper, China is working to accelerate the large-scale application of BDS worldwide, so as to boost economic and social development and improve public wellbeing across the globe.

Related Topics

Mobile China

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

11 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

11 hours ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.