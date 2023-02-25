China property insurance premiums hit 1.5 trln yuan

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :China's property insurance sector maintained stable growth in 2022, data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission showed.

The property insurers' premiums jumped to 1.5 trillion Yuan (about 217.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, up 8.7 per cent year on year, while their payouts increased by 2.6 per cent from a year ago to stand at 907.

82 billion yuan, the data showed.

By the end of 2022, the total assets of the property insurance sector reached 2.7 trillion yuan, up 9 per cent year on year.

The commission said it will guide the property insurance industry to continue deepening reforms and actively developing insurance varieties, including green insurance, climate insurance, cyber security insurance and new-energy insurance, in order to strongly support the real economy.