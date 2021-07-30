China provided 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to different countries

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China is capable of delivering effective COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, which has played an important role in aiding local fights against the pandemic and promoting vaccine accessibility globally, the foreign officials and researchers said during an online meeting.

They also expressed high hopes for further expanding cooperation with major Chinese vaccine makers through technology transfers, such as setting up overseas joint manufacturing facilities.

Guo Xuejun, deputy director of the Foreign Ministry's Department of International Economic Affairs, said China had provided more than 500 million vaccine doses to countries participating in the dialogue, as of recently. That is equal to one-eighth of the current global total production.

Chinese companies are "ready to scale up supply in the coming days and months", he said during a business dialogue convened by the department, adding that the business sector deserves global respect and admiration for their contribution to improving the accessibility and affordability of vaccines worldwide.

The dialogue was co-hosted by four Chinese vaccine manufacturers; Sinopharm, Sinovac Biotech, CanSino Biologics Inc and Zhifei Longcom, each of which has developed at least one COVID-19 vaccine for public use. About 20 companies and institutions from foreign countries including Pakistan participated in the dialogue via video link, according to China Daily.

Aamer Ikram, Executive Director of the National Institute of Health in Pakistan, said a number of late-stage clinical trials were rolled out in the country and only a few vaccine developers were as generous in sharing their products as Chinese companies.

He said that efforts aimed at promoting the transfer of technology, including facilitating local production of a vaccine from Sinopharm, are proceeding smoothly, which are expected to create new opportunities for boosting vaccine accessibility in the region.

Yang Xiaoming, president of China National Biotech Group, a subsidiary of Sinopharm, said the company was seeking "in-depth and multi-sectoral" cooperation with Hungary, including enabling local production of its vaccines.

Guy Jean Savoir, the owner of Mexican pharmaceutical firm Drugmex, said a successful technology transfer between his country and CanSino was already bearing fruit.

"The government has been receiving multiple batches of vaccines that are filled and finished in Mexico," he said, adding that locally produced doses are also supplied to other regions in Latin America.

He stressed that seamless collaboration between Chinese and foreign researchers is vital to successfully set up such a local filling and packaging platform. "We will continue to work together to keep the good momentum," he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the dialogue took place as part of an international forum on COVID-19 vaccine cooperation set to take place next week.

He added that China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will preside over the first meeting of the forum via video link on Aug 5.

The meeting will bring together ministers of foreign affairs or officials in charge of the work, representatives from United Nations and other international organizations, as well as related enterprises, Zhao said.