UrduPoint.com

China Provides Food Assistance To Support Vulnerable Populations In Northern Togo

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China provides food assistance to support vulnerable populations in northern Togo

LOME, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:The Chinese government on Tuesday provided food assistance through the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Togo to support vulnerable populations in the country's north.

The funding from China helped to acquire more than 600 tons of food produced in Togo, which will benefit 52,000 people in the Savanes and Kara Region, said Chao Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to Togo, during the handover ceremony.

"China is willing to share development opportunities with other countries to achieve the common progress of all mankind," noted the Chinese diplomat.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Progress Togo All From Government Share

Recent Stories

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

4 minutes ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

13 minutes ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

1 hour ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.