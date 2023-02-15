China provides food assistance to support vulnerable populations in northern Togo

LOME, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:The Chinese government on Tuesday provided food assistance through the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Togo to support vulnerable populations in the country's north.

The funding from China helped to acquire more than 600 tons of food produced in Togo, which will benefit 52,000 people in the Savanes and Kara Region, said Chao Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to Togo, during the handover ceremony.

"China is willing to share development opportunities with other countries to achieve the common progress of all mankind," noted the Chinese diplomat.