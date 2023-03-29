UrduPoint.com

China Provides Platform For Pakistani Furniture Enterprises

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China provides platform for Pakistani furniture enterprises

BEIJING, Mar. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :China's furniture industry integrates R & D, design, manufacturing, marketing and service, with modernization and scale. "Large-scale industry exhibitions in China provide an advanced learning platform for Pakistani enterprises,"said Ali Ansar Ghumman, ex-chairman of All Pakistan Furniture Maker Association (APFMA) and associate member of board of directors, Council of Asia Pacific Furniture Association (China).

In the recently held 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou), Ali Ansar Ghumman won the International furniture leadership award for outstanding young leader 2021-2022.

He appreciated the organizer for recognizing his efforts to promote furniture trade cooperation between China and Pakistan over the past decade, which also reflected the organizer's concern for the development of furniture As a giant manufacturing hub, the Chinese furniture industry has a pivotal role in the global supply chain.

Ali underscored that in recent years, high-tech elements, environmental protection and health concepts have also been injected into the production of Chinese furniture products. Brands focused on the smart and functional home furnishings scene have sprung up at the show.

The main products of Pakistani exhibitors at the CIFF were handmade furniture. Pakistan has a very long history and exquisite craftsmanship in this field. In the sub-sector, handmade furniture prices remain high.

Pakistani furniture can penetrate the international market in this way.

He is also exploring the prospect of working with Chinese companies in this regard.

Exports are particularly important in the current economic challenges facing Pakistan and the furniture sector has shown great potential and resilience at this stage. Pakistan exported furniture worth USD 9.413 million during July-February (2022-23) against the exports of USD 6.147 million during July-Feb (2021-22), showing a surge of 53.14 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The total quantity of its exports reached 793 pieces, up 11.73 percent over the same period last year.

Ali Ansar Ghumman pointed out in a recent interview with Gwadar Pro that the surge in exports showed the recovery of the global industry in the wake of the pandemic. Pakistan has the raw materials, equipment and manpower for local furniture production, and the supply chain is improving after years of development.

Ali added that Pakistan’s furniture industry would also pay more attention to product quality, design, material selection and promote the spirit of craftsmanship. "I am planning to organize member enterprises to participate in various exhibitions in China this year to display furniture and handicrafts with Pakistani characteristics, so as to attract friends from China and Asian countries to invest in Pakistan," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports China Gwadar Young Guangzhou Same Hub United States Dollars Market All From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

40 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

10 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.