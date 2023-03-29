China provides platform for Pakistani furniture enterprises

BEIJING, Mar. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :China's furniture industry integrates R & D, design, manufacturing, marketing and service, with modernization and scale. "Large-scale industry exhibitions in China provide an advanced learning platform for Pakistani enterprises,"said Ali Ansar Ghumman, ex-chairman of All Pakistan Furniture Maker Association (APFMA) and associate member of board of directors, Council of Asia Pacific Furniture Association (China).

In the recently held 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou), Ali Ansar Ghumman won the International furniture leadership award for outstanding young leader 2021-2022.

He appreciated the organizer for recognizing his efforts to promote furniture trade cooperation between China and Pakistan over the past decade, which also reflected the organizer's concern for the development of furniture As a giant manufacturing hub, the Chinese furniture industry has a pivotal role in the global supply chain.

Ali underscored that in recent years, high-tech elements, environmental protection and health concepts have also been injected into the production of Chinese furniture products. Brands focused on the smart and functional home furnishings scene have sprung up at the show.

The main products of Pakistani exhibitors at the CIFF were handmade furniture. Pakistan has a very long history and exquisite craftsmanship in this field. In the sub-sector, handmade furniture prices remain high.

Pakistani furniture can penetrate the international market in this way.

He is also exploring the prospect of working with Chinese companies in this regard.

Exports are particularly important in the current economic challenges facing Pakistan and the furniture sector has shown great potential and resilience at this stage. Pakistan exported furniture worth USD 9.413 million during July-February (2022-23) against the exports of USD 6.147 million during July-Feb (2021-22), showing a surge of 53.14 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The total quantity of its exports reached 793 pieces, up 11.73 percent over the same period last year.

Ali Ansar Ghumman pointed out in a recent interview with Gwadar Pro that the surge in exports showed the recovery of the global industry in the wake of the pandemic. Pakistan has the raw materials, equipment and manpower for local furniture production, and the supply chain is improving after years of development.

Ali added that Pakistan’s furniture industry would also pay more attention to product quality, design, material selection and promote the spirit of craftsmanship. "I am planning to organize member enterprises to participate in various exhibitions in China this year to display furniture and handicrafts with Pakistani characteristics, so as to attract friends from China and Asian countries to invest in Pakistan," he concluded.