China provides strong financial support for poverty alleviation: white paper

BEIJING, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :) -- The Chinese government has steadily increased funding and provided strong financial guarantee for winning the battle against poverty, said a white paper released Tuesday by China's State Council Information Office.

Investment from the central, provincial, city and county governments has totaled nearly 1.6 trillion Yuan (about 244.2 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."