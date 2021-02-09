UrduPoint.com
Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

China publishes technical requirements for key civilian BDS products

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :China has published six documents detailing technical requirements and test methods for key, or basic, civilian products using the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

The documents have been issued to facilitate the construction of a certification system for key BDS-3 products, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

Technical requirements and test methods were drafted for chip, integrated chip, antenna, receiver board and navigation module products, as well as other key BDS-3 products that are used in civilian applications.

China officially commissioned BDS on July 31, 2020, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

Prior to the publication of these technical requirements and test methods, China issued four national technical standards for data formatting, map application, the ground-based augmentation system and the BDS atomic clock.

China has built a complete BDS industrial chain with independently developed key products, extending the application of BDS to various fields of economic and social development, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

BDS has provided comprehensive services for sectors such as transport, public security, disaster relief, agriculture, forestry and urban governance, read a report released by the office in 2020.

China's satellite navigation and positioning industry had a total output value of 345 billion Yuan (about 53.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019. The figure is expected to have hit 400 billion yuan in 2020.

