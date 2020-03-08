UrduPoint.com
China Quarantine Hotel Collapse Kills Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Beijing, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed following the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Sunday.

Rescuers have also retrieved 38 survivors from the rubble, with five in critical or serious condition, out of 71 initially trapped, the ministry said.

State media had earlier reported that 48 people had been rescued out of 67 initially trapped when the building crumbled.

