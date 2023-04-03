China rail-sea intermodal trains ship 191,000 containers in Q1

NANNING, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) --:A total of 191,000 TEU (20-foot equivalent unit) containers have been transported by rail-sea intermodal trains along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor from January to March, up 11.7 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group.

The rail operation map was adjusted for the April-June period and four new trains departed from the Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. At present, 16 trains are plying along the corridor, according to the railway group.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.