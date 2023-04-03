UrduPoint.com

China Rail-sea Intermodal Trains Ship 191,000 Containers In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

China rail-sea intermodal trains ship 191,000 containers in Q1

NANNING, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) --:A total of 191,000 TEU (20-foot equivalent unit) containers have been transported by rail-sea intermodal trains along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor from January to March, up 11.7 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group.

The rail operation map was adjusted for the April-June period and four new trains departed from the Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. At present, 16 trains are plying along the corridor, according to the railway group.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

Related Topics

China Qinzhou Nanning January March 2017 From

Recent Stories

Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

2 hours ago
 Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

2 hours ago
 Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

3 hours ago
 6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.