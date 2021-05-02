UrduPoint.com
China Railway Says Debt Risks Controllable

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:30 PM

China Railway says debt risks controllable

BEIJING, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The debt risks of the China State Railway Group Co. Ltd. (China Railway), the country's railway operator, are stable and controllable, said Yang Xingshi, chief accountant of the China Railway.

The investment for railway construction stayed at a high level these years, data released by the China Railway showed. As of the first quarter of 2021, the accumulated liabilities of China Railway totaled 5.76 trillion Yuan (about 890.57 billion U.S. Dollars).

The company has taken effective measures to control the debt to asset ratio in an appropriate range and ensure the smooth operation of the national railway enterprises, said Yang.

The debt to asset ratio of the company stood at 65.

63 percent at the end of 2020, down 0.35 percentage points from 2019, while the liabilities to asset ratio for the first quarter in 2021 was lower than the same period last year, according to the China Railway.

The debt in the railway sector is mainly from the construction investment, which is essentially different from the operating liabilities for maintaining reproduction, and the railways are high-quality assets, said Yang.

China Railway has strives to increase the net cash inflow by increasing the number of freight trains and raising the quality of passenger services, stepped up efforts to raise more funds, continuously optimized its debt structure and endeavored to reduce costs and improve efficiency, he said.

