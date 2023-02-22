China ramps up efforts to fight floods, droughts

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) --:China will take targeted prevention measures and tackle potential risks to combat floods and droughts, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The ministry will focus on strengthening forecasts, early warnings and contingency measures in this year's disaster-prevention work, with priority given to ensuring the safety of people's lives and property, it said.

The country will accelerate the construction of meteorological satellites, rain-measuring radar, precipitation stations and hydrometric stations to enhance the accuracy of forecasts, according to the ministry.