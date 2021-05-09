UrduPoint.com
China Ready To Enhance Cooperation With Suriname: Chinese FM

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) --:Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Suriname to carry forward traditional friendship, enhance policy alignment and political mutual trust, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

In a phone conversation with his Surinamese counterpart, Albert Ramdin, Wang noted that Suriname was one of the first Caribbean countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China, and the upcoming May 28 will mark the 45th anniversary of the China-Suriname diplomatic ties.

Over the past 45 years, the two countries have always understood and supported each other, setting an example of equal treatment and friendly relations between big and small countries, Wang said.

China appreciates Suriname for abiding by the one-China principle and always standing firmly with China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, he said.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi have exchanged letters and messages, Wang said China is ready to maintain exchanges with Suriname at all levels and launch inter-foreign ministry consultations at an early date.

The two countries have signed a memorandum of understanding and a cooperation plan on jointly building the Belt and Road, Wang said, adding that both sides should deepen cooperation in infrastructure construction, communications and other fields, and actively explore energy development, so as to help promote Suriname's economic recovery and transformation.

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Suriname to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said, adding that the two countries should strengthen unity and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and safeguard multilateralism and the common interests of developing countries.

