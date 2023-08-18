Open Menu

China Ready To Facilitate Cooperation On Global Level With Denmark

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

China ready to facilitate cooperation on global level with Denmark

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with the visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing on Friday.

Han hailed the time-honored cooperation between China and Denmark that bears fruitful outcomes. He said that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Denmark comprehensive strategic partnership, and the two countries' governments will jointly release the Green China-Denmark Joint Programme, offering an overall plan for pragmatic cooperation on the next stage, especially cooperation of green development, to further enrich bilateral ties.

Noting that China and Denmark are both staunch supporters of multilateralism, free trade and economic globalization, Han said China will unswervingly continue advancing reform and opening up, and is willing to work with Denmark to maintain multilateralism, address all kinds of difficulties and challenges, and promote better cooperation globally.

While appreciating the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals put forward by China, and speaking highly of China's efforts to respond to climate change, Rasmussen said Denmark is ready to enhance cooperation with China in green, trade and other fields to bring bilateral ties to a new high.

Related Topics

China Beijing Denmark All

Recent Stories

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

2 minutes ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

15 minutes ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

32 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

1 hour ago
Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

3 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

3 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous