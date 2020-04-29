China ready to help as locust swarms approach Pakistan again

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :China shipped pesticide and equipment to help Pakistan fight the second wave of locust infestations likely to approach again, Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

A total of 300,000 liters of pesticide and 50 sets of equipment reached in Pakistan last week. Back in March, China offered Pakistan 50,000 liters of pesticide and 15 sprayers to help fight against the locust attack, according to Global Times reported on Wednesday.

The pesticide supply came after the Chinese expert team arrived in Pakistan on February 23. They jointly conducted on-site investigations and determined emergency and comprehensive prevention and control measures.

"At present, the evolution of the locust plague in Pakistan is basically in line with the predictions of our experts. A second wave of locust swarms is forming, which is a good time to use the drugs and equipment that China has provided to carry out the large-scale eradication," said an agriculture ministry official.

After the occurrence of desert locust disasters in East Africa and South Asia, China attaches great importance to and supports other countries in combating the problem. In response to the locust infestations in Pakistan, China moved quickly to make plans, send experts and provide medicine and equipment.

"The desert locust plague in East Africa is also continuing to develop. We are ready to provide technical support and material and equipment assistance together with relevant departments," the official added.

In North China's Hebei Province, the Shijiazhuang customs cleared 133 tons of pesticide heading for Pakistan as of March 6, valued at $3.84 million.