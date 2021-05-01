UrduPoint.com
China Ready To Offer Support, Assistance To Help India Fight COVID-19

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :China is ready to provide support and assistance to the best of its capability to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

In a phone conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Wang said that China is very concerned about the new wave of COVID-19 infections in India, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of sympathy to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China, as a close neighbor and partner, fully understands the challenges facing India, he said, adding that the Red Cross Society of China, local governments, non-governmental friendship organizations and enterprises have rendered assistance to the Indian side.

China hopes and believes that the Indian government and people will secure a victory against the coronavirus, he said.

To further support India's fight against the pandemic, Wang said China is willing to take the following measures in response to India's needs: Firstly, China will continue to encourage and support Chinese enterprises to speed up production and provide India with medical supplies.

Secondly, the Chinese side will facilitate customs clearance and transportation of anti-virus materials purchased by the Indian side.

Thirdly, health and infectious disease experts of the two countries will be organized to share experience and effective measures in overcoming the epidemic via video link.

Jaishankar, on behalf of the Indian government and people, expressed gratitude for Xi's message of sympathy to Modi and for China's goodwill and solidarity, as well as its strong support for India's purchase of anti-virus supplies.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, tackling it requires joint efforts by all parties involved, he said, adding that the cooperation measures proposed by China are very important and that India is ready to further strengthen cooperation with China in fighting the pandemic. The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations and global cooperation.

