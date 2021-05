China ready to promote steadier, healthier development of relations with Belgium: FM

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :-- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday that China is ready to push forward a steadier and healthier development of China-Belgium relations from a new historical starting point.

Wang made the remarks during his telephone conversation with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes.

Belgium is the heart of Europe, and has long been a bridge for China-Europe exchanges, Wang said.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic ties, Wang said China is ready to take it as an opportunity to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and further promote the development of bilateral ties.

Noting that Belgium is mired in the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said China is willing to provide necessary support to Belgium according to its needs, and to join hands with Belgium to promote economic recovery.

The Chinese market is open to the whole world, and will certainly open wider, offering Belgium more development opportunities, Wang said, adding he hopes Belgium will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

Wang briefed the Belgian side on China's position on affairs concerning Hong Kong and Xinjiang, stressing that these are China's internal affairs concerning China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and allow no external interference.

As China and Europe have different social systems and historical and cultural backgrounds, the two sides should respect each other, treat each other as equals, and enhance mutual understanding through dialogue, which is what a comprehensive strategic partnership should be, he said.

Belgium hosts the headquarters of the European Union (EU), and therefore has a unique advantage, Wang said.