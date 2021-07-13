UrduPoint.com
China Ready To Strengthen Cooperation With Turkmenistan: FM

Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :China is willing to beef up cooperation with Turkmenistan in various areas, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday.

China sees Turkmenistan as a truly reliable strategic partner, and the development of bilateral ties has maintained sound momentum under the strategic guidance of the heads of state, Wang said during talks with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

China will firmly support Turkmenistan in taking a development path suited to its own national conditions, its commitment to permanent neutrality, and its measures to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, said Wang.

China, he said, is willing to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to work with Turkmenistan to deepen political mutual trust, expand all-round cooperation, enhance coordination on major international and regional issues, and turn the high-level cooperation into more concrete results that will benefit the two peoples.

China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Turkmenistan and back its efforts to fight the pandemic, said the minister.

China is ready to step up cooperation with Turkmenistan in traditional and non-traditional security fields and help the country safeguard its national security, he said.

