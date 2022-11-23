China ready to work with Pakistan to implement consensus reached between leadership: Zhao Lijian

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :China stands ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached between leadership of the two countries during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China and act on the outcomes of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) joint committee meeting, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"China stands ready to work together with Pakistan to follow through on the important common understanding reached between our two leaders during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China and to act on the outcomes of the CPEC joint committee meeting," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal recently reviewed progress over CPEC projects after the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held last month and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China and directed the concerned stakeholders to expedite the implementation of the consensus reached between the leadership of Pakistan and China.

Noting relevant reports, Zhao Lijian remarked that the minister (Ahsan Iqbal) has been an active supporter of progress under CPEC. "We appreciate that." He said that the Chinese side would accelerate cooperation in the industrial sector, as well as the construction of major projects under CPEC.

"We will expand cooperation between the two countries to new areas and turn CPEC into an exemplary high-quality Belt and Road cooperation project to deliver more benefits to the two people," he added.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials to expedite the implementation of ML-1 and KCR projects and speed up work on Special Economic Zones for attracting share from the relocation of Chinese Industry to Pakistan.

He also directed the officials to coordinate with the Chinese authorities for the early completion of Gwadar International Airport.