UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Work With Pakistan To Implement Consensus Reached Between Leadership: Zhao Lijian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China ready to work with Pakistan to implement consensus reached between leadership: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :China stands ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached between leadership of the two countries during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China and act on the outcomes of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) joint committee meeting, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"China stands ready to work together with Pakistan to follow through on the important common understanding reached between our two leaders during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China and to act on the outcomes of the CPEC joint committee meeting," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal recently reviewed progress over CPEC projects after the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held last month and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China and directed the concerned stakeholders to expedite the implementation of the consensus reached between the leadership of Pakistan and China.

Noting relevant reports, Zhao Lijian remarked that the minister (Ahsan Iqbal) has been an active supporter of progress under CPEC. "We appreciate that." He said that the Chinese side would accelerate cooperation in the industrial sector, as well as the construction of major projects under CPEC.

"We will expand cooperation between the two countries to new areas and turn CPEC into an exemplary high-quality Belt and Road cooperation project to deliver more benefits to the two people," he added.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials to expedite the implementation of ML-1 and KCR projects and speed up work on Special Economic Zones for attracting share from the relocation of Chinese Industry to Pakistan.

He also directed the officials to coordinate with the Chinese authorities for the early completion of Gwadar International Airport.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal China Visit Road CPEC Gwadar Progress From Industry Share Airport

Recent Stories

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

2 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

4 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.