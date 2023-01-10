China receives over 250,000 inbound passenger trips on first day of new COVID policy

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :China recorded 251,045 inbound passenger trips on Sunday, the first day following a major COVID-19 response policy shift, data from the country's customs watchdog showed on Monday.
From Sunday, China started managing COVID-19 with measures designed to combat Class B infectious diseases, rather than Class A infectious diseases.
The country received 396 inbound ships, 325 inbound flights, 6,323 inbound trucks and 83 inbound trains, according to the General Administration of Customs.