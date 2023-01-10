UrduPoint.com

China Receives Over 250,000 Inbound Passenger Trips On First Day Of New COVID Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

China receives over 250,000 inbound passenger trips on first day of new COVID policy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :China recorded 251,045 inbound passenger trips on Sunday, the first day following a major COVID-19 response policy shift, data from the country's customs watchdog showed on Monday.

From Sunday, China started managing COVID-19 with measures designed to combat Class B infectious diseases, rather than Class A infectious diseases.

The country received 396 inbound ships, 325 inbound flights, 6,323 inbound trucks and 83 inbound trains, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Related Topics

China Sunday From

Recent Stories

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

1 hour ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

1 hour ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.