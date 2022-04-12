China records 1272 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, Shanghai partially lifts lockdowns

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland recorded 1272 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 1,251 linked to local transmissions and 21 from overseas, according to data from the National Health Commission on Tuesday.

A total of 23,387 new asymptomatic cases were also recorded on Monday, and 240,324 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation, CGTN reported.

Confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland now total 166,849, with the death toll at 4,638.

The latest tally of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan region is as follows: Hong Kong: 308,594 (59,230 recoveries, 8,827 deaths), Macao: 82 (82 recoveries), Taiwan: 28,040 (13,742 recoveries, 854 deaths).

Meanwhile, authorities in China's financial hub of Shanghai began to partially lift community lockdowns on Monday.

People living in more than 40 percent of Shanghai's residential compounds will be able to walk out of their homes after staying there for weeks after the city became the worst hit of China's latest COVID-19 surge.

From 3 p.m. on Monday, markets, convenience stores, drug stores and baby care stores in some of the unlocked areas started to return to business and other places will also reopen if the outbreak further eases.

Those living in "prevention areas" can now move around their neighborhoods, but must observe social distancing and could be sealed off again if there are new infections.