UrduPoint.com

China Records 1272 New Confirmed Covid-19 Cases, Shanghai Partially Lifts Lockdowns

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 10:10 AM

China records 1272 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, Shanghai partially lifts lockdowns

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland recorded 1272 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 1,251 linked to local transmissions and 21 from overseas, according to data from the National Health Commission on Tuesday.

A total of 23,387 new asymptomatic cases were also recorded on Monday, and 240,324 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation, CGTN reported.

Confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland now total 166,849, with the death toll at 4,638.

The latest tally of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan region is as follows: Hong Kong: 308,594 (59,230 recoveries, 8,827 deaths), Macao: 82 (82 recoveries), Taiwan: 28,040 (13,742 recoveries, 854 deaths).

Meanwhile, authorities in China's financial hub of Shanghai began to partially lift community lockdowns on Monday.

People living in more than 40 percent of Shanghai's residential compounds will be able to walk out of their homes after staying there for weeks after the city became the worst hit of China's latest COVID-19 surge.

From 3 p.m. on Monday, markets, convenience stores, drug stores and baby care stores in some of the unlocked areas started to return to business and other places will also reopen if the outbreak further eases.

Those living in "prevention areas" can now move around their neighborhoods, but must observe social distancing and could be sealed off again if there are new infections.

Related Topics

Business China Shanghai Hong Kong Hub Market From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2022

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

9 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

9 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

9 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.