UrduPoint.com

China Registers 27.53 Mln More Motor Vehicles In Q1-Q3

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

China registers 27.53 mln more motor vehicles in Q1-Q3

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :China added 27.53 million newly registered motor vehicles in the first three quarters of this year, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

It represents a year-on-year increase of 4.36 million units, or 18.

83 percent, said the ministry.

It brought the national motor vehicle ownership to 390 million units by September 2021, including 297 million cars, showed the latest statistics.

Licensed motor-vehicle drivers reached 476 million as of September, of whom 439 million were car drivers, the ministry added.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle Car September Million

Recent Stories

Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca ..

Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula Will Be Taken ..

13 minutes ago
 Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

13 minutes ago
 QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to over ..

QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to overcome Rs 600 mln annul deficit

14 minutes ago
 Russia to Propose Holding UN-Led Conference on Hum ..

Russia to Propose Holding UN-Led Conference on Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - ..

14 minutes ago
 Moscow Believes US Claims It Uses Gas Supplies as ..

Moscow Believes US Claims It Uses Gas Supplies as Weapon Are Part of Information ..

14 minutes ago
 Hot weather forecast for city

Hot weather forecast for city

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.