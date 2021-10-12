China registers 27.53 mln more motor vehicles in Q1-Q3

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :China added 27.53 million newly registered motor vehicles in the first three quarters of this year, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

It represents a year-on-year increase of 4.36 million units, or 18.

83 percent, said the ministry.

It brought the national motor vehicle ownership to 390 million units by September 2021, including 297 million cars, showed the latest statistics.

Licensed motor-vehicle drivers reached 476 million as of September, of whom 439 million were car drivers, the ministry added.