China registers over 1.25 mln daily entry, exit trips during May Day holiday

BEIJING,May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Border inspection agencies across China have seen an average of over 1.25 million inbound and outbound trips made per day during the five-day May Day holiday that ended on Wednesday, an increase of about 2.2 times compared with the same period last year, said the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Thursday.

The number was 59.2 percent of the May Day holiday in 2019, according to the administration.

Inbound trips reached 3.12 million, while about 3.15 million outbound trips were made, said the NIA.

A total of 260,000 transportation carriers were inspected at the border checkpoints across the country, a 1.4 times increase compared with last year, said the NIA.

On April 30, the number of inbound and outbound visits exceeded 1.38 million, hitting a record high for a single day since the country started to manage COVID-19 as a Class B infectious disease on Jan. 8 this year.